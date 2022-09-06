PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

