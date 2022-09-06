PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,960 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vontier by 2,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

