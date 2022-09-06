PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $25,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $261.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.37. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

