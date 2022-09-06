PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

