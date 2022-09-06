PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 6.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

