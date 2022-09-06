PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

