PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.