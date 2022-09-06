PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 29.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.3 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $236.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,758. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

