PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 140,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

