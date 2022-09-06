PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UniFirst by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.1 %

UNF opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $229.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.95.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

