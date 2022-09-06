PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

