PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 142,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

