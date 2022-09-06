PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.28. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

