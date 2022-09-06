PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BBEU opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.