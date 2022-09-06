PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,602 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

NYSE DXC opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

