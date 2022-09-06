PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,031 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $7,489,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
