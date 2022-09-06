PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day moving average of $202.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

