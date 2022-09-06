PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

