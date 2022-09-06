PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.