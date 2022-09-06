PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

