PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

