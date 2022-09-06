PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

QRVO opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $188.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

