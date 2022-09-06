PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ALLETE by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.2 %

ALLETE stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.