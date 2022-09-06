PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,428 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ATI worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ATI by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in ATI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ATI by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 442,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 292,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 217,126 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Insider Activity

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.44 and a beta of 1.23. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

