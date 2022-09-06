PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

