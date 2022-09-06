PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,677 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

