PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

