PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,595 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

NYSE:SITE opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

