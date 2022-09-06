PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 41,734 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,734 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after buying an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 157,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Range Resources Stock Performance

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

