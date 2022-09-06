PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Western Union by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.