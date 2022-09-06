PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,726 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IEV stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.