PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,037 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AUB opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

