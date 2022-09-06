PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nordson by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

