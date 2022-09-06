PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,338,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

