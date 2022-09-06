PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CPT opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.98.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.