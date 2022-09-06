Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Polaris by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.
Polaris Stock Performance
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.
Insider Activity at Polaris
In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
