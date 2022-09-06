PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPL were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,516. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

