Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

