Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.