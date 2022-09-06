Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

