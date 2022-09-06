Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $196.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

