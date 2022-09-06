Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.