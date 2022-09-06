Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

