Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.