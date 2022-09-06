Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,669 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

