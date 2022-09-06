Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8 %
TM opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.08 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.