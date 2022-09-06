Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

TM opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.08 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

