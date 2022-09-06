Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

