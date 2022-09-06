Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

