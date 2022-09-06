ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health Price Performance

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tivity Health

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.