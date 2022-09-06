ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $2,017,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

